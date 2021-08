Funny Face’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, and her fiance Eric Adjei have completed their marriage ceremony with a white wedding.

Nana Adjoa and Adjei who began their marital journey with a traditional wedding on Wednesday climaxed it with the exchange of vows on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Videos from the wedding have popped up online, showing the colourful nature of the ceremony.

Find the videos below: