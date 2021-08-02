COP (Dr) George Akuffo Dampare
Commissioner of Police (COP), George Akuffo Dampare, has officially begun work as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This follows his appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo on July 24, 2021.

He takes over from James Oppong-Boanuh, who was appointed as police boss by President Akufo-Addo in October 2019.

Mr Oppong-Bonauh is to embark on terminal leave with effect from August 1, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on October 7.

A pull-out ceremony was held for Mr Oppong-Boanuh on Friday, July 30, 2021, during which he encouraged personnel to give his successor the necessary support.

