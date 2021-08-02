Commissioner of Police (COP), George Akuffo Dampare, has officially begun work as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This follows his appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo on July 24, 2021.

He takes over from James Oppong-Boanuh, who was appointed as police boss by President Akufo-Addo in October 2019.

Mr Oppong-Bonauh is to embark on terminal leave with effect from August 1, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on October 7.

A pull-out ceremony was held for Mr Oppong-Boanuh on Friday, July 30, 2021, during which he encouraged personnel to give his successor the necessary support.

