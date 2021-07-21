COP George Dampare is new IGP

Information available to Joy News indicates that COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare will take over as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) from August 1.

He takes over from James Oppong-Boanuh who is a lawyer and police officer who was appointed to be the police boss by President Nana Akufo-Addo in October 2019.

COP Dampare, until his appointment, was the Director General in charge of Administration at the Service.

Profile of COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare:

COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare has been in the Ghana Police Service for close to 30 years.

He joined the service as a Constable and has risen to the highest rank of Commissioner of Police, becoming one of the youngest Police Officers to have attained this in recent years.

He has served in many leadership capacities in the Service including; Director General (Finance), Director General (Welfare), Director General (ICT), Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College, and Accra Region Police Commander. He is currently the Director General (Operations) of the Service.

COP Dr Akuffo Dampare became a chartered accountant at the age of 25 while serving as a Police Constable and currently holds a PhD in Finance.

He has been an Adjunct Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and at the University Of Cape Coast in Ghana.

Amongst his credentials; George Akuffo Dampare (PhD) was a Special Assistant to the Regional Commander, United Nations Mission in Bosnia Herzegovina, Municipal Police Commander, Cape Coast, ADC to the Vice President of Ghana, Accountant/Finance Officer, Ghana Police Service and the Head of Police and Narcotics Desk at the Ministry of Interior.

He has been credited for his lead role in the swift arrest of the alleged killer of former Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, J.B. Danquah-Adu.