Owner and bankroller of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, has alleged that most of the club administrators in the country engage in bribery and betting.

The issue of betting has dominated the local media after the final fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Inter Allies defender, Hashmin Musah, has been the centre of discussion after scoring two own goals in their 7-0 defeat to Ashgold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

And according to the veteran football administrator, most of the administrators engage in bribery and betting.

He stressed that it is about time the Ghana Football Association cracks the whip and ensures such incidents are eradicated from the local football.

“It is worrying because we have come far but the problem is that most of the club administrators engage in bribery and betting,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“We should not behave like ostriches because we are all involved in this and I am part of it.

“It is about time the Ghana Football Association cracks the whip and ensures the issue of betting and bribery is out of our football because what happened over the weekend is shameful for our football.

“They (club officials) engage in bets. Several officials are involved, I know what I am saying.

“If the ethics committee invites me, I will come and explain to them. What they (betters) are doing is destroying our game.

“We are all pretending not to be aware but we all know club officials are involved in this trade,” he added.

Meanwhile, both clubs have denied any allegation of match-fixing but the Ghana Football Association has opened an investigation into the game.