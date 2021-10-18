A barber, who defiled and abducted a 14-year-old girl to Tarkwa, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Enock Asomani was charged with defilement and abduction. He pleaded guilty and the court convicted him on his own plea.

This was after the court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, through an interpreter of the court, asked him several times whether he understood the charges and the plea.

Asomani, aged 18, told the court that while the victim was with him, he had sex with her every morning and afternoon.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is the father of the victim.

Police Chief Inspector Atimbire said the accused and the complainant were neighbours, residing at Tse-Addo, a suburb of Teshie, near Accra.

Prosecution said in February this year, the accused started a sexual relationship with the victim and the situation continued until October 5, this year when Asomani abducted the victim to Tarkwa in the Western Region until October 10.

Prosecution said when the victim was abducted, a report was made to the Police at Teshie. Later, the victim managed to call home and alerted her father that the accused had taken her to Tarkwa.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said armed with this information, the complainant traced the accused to Tarkwa and through the assistance of the Tarkwa Police, he was arrested in his father’s house.

Prosecution said the victim disclosed to her father that while in Tarkwa, the accused had countless number of sexual intercourse with her.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the accused was taken to the Teshie Police Station and handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit for further investigations.

A police medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim. Subsequently, a full report on the victim was submitted to the Police.