President Nana Akufo-Addo has rendered an unqualified apology to the people of Cape Coast in the Central Region for claiming he never promised to build a harbour in the town while campaigning in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

He explained that his comment was an error because he failed to crosscheck on the promise written boldly on page 88 of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto for the 2020 election.

“I made a mistake. In looking at the manifesto, I saw one page talking about a landing site but I didn’t go further,” the President said in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM Thursday.

The comment made by President Akufo-Addo sparked a lot of controversy with many claiming he had contradicted his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Vice President, Dr Mahmoudu Bawumia, who presented highlights of the 2020 manifesto of the NPP, said, “People of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast.”

But the comment made by the President made it seem as if he [Bawumia] lied to the people of Cape Coast.

President Akufo-Addo, in the interview, took the opportunity to exonerate the Vice President.

He, however, said there should be a rethink of the harbour in Cape Coast, especially when one is being done at Elimina.

“I apologise to the people of Cape Coast and the Central Region for that mistake. Presidents are humans, they also make mistakes,” he added.

