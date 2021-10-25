Thousands of Ghanaian youth have besieged the El-Wak Sports Stadium with their credentials, hoping to be recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.

The long queue started at dawn on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The applicants, made up of mostly unemployed youth, were taken through various stages including screening, body, and height check.

The huge number of applicants queued from the ends of the walls to gain entry into the stadium.

A similar situation was witnessed at the Lavender Hill near Korle Gonno in Accra where thousands also trooped to commence processes into the Ghana Fire Service.

The recruitment comes on the back of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta’s financial clearance in July 2021, for 11,840 recruitment into the police, prisons, immigration, and education services.

The clearance covered the Ministry for the Interior, Ministry of National Security, and the Ministry of Education.

Four of the letters were addressed to the Ministry for the Interior under whose wings the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Prisons Service fall.

The Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service per the clearance is to recruit 2,000, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to recruit 2,000, Chief Fire Officer to recruit 2,000, and the Inspector-General of Police to recruit 5,000 personnel to augment the staffing position of the services.

