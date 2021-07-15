Government, through the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has granted three Ministries (Ministry of Education, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of National Security) financial clearance to recruit 11,840 staff to augment their existing staff strengths.

In six separate letters, four to the Interior Minister (for Police, Fire Service, Immigration and Prisons Service) and the remaining two to the Education and National Security Ministers confirming the clearance to employ staff members, the Finance Minister said that the effective date for the people to be recruited will be 1st of August 2021.

Interior

The letter to the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, states that the Ministry “is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Comptroller-Genera, of Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 2,000, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to recruit 2,000, Chief Fire Officer to recruit 2,000, and the Inspector General of Police to recruit 5,000, personnel to augment the staffing position of the Services.”

“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service and Ghana Prisons Service, under the Ministry of the Interior in the 2021 Annual Estimates,” the clearance letter stated.

National Security

The Ministry of National Security per the Finance Minister’s letter, dated the 21st of June 2021, grants financial clearance to enable the National Signals Bureau to recruit additional 100 and the National Intelligence Bureau to recruit 140 individuals to augment its workforce.

“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ministry of National Security in the 2021 Annual Estimates. The Hon. Minister for National Security is to ensure that the engaged staff have their documents processed in time and placed on the Mechanized Payroll early enough to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment of their salaries,” the Finance Minister directed.

Education Ministry

In the education sector, the Finance Minister by his letter addressed to the Education Minister, has granted financial clearance to enable the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to recruit 600 ICT coordinators for the Service.

“Approval is also granted for their emoluments to be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of Ministry of Education in the 2021 budget.

“The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service is to ensure that the ICT coordinators have their documents processed in time and placed on the mechanized payroll early enough to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment,” the clearance letter to the Education Minister stated.

Timelines

All the financial clearance directive to the three ministries will expire on the 31st of December 2021 and as such, the Ministries are to ensure that the recruitment are carried out before the expiration date.