The Apostolic Empowerment Ministry, led by Apostle Selassie Addae, has donated to the Korle- Teaching Hospital’s Child Health Department.

The exercise, in partnership with Adom TV’s award winning presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, through the Tima Kumkum Foundation, was to commemorate Valentine’s Day on February 14.

It was also a Corporate Social Responsibility to spread love and give back to society in the month of February.

The items donated were toiletries, drinks, biscuits among others for the hospital staff.

An amount of money was also presented to settle the bills of some patients at the facility.

Present to support the kind gesture was gospel singer Rose Adjei, Deputy MASLOC CEO, Afia Akoto and husband, former NDC Deputy Organiser, Chief Nixon Biney.

