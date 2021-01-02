Adom TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah has, through the Tima Kumkum Foundation has supported children at the Osu Correctional Centre in Accra.

About 250 children on the streets of Accra together with 50 inmates at the Correctional Centre also benefitted from cooked hot meals from the foundation.

The donors presenting the items at the Osu correctional home

The donation, which took place on Christmas day, was in partnership with Royal Couture with support from Wilmar Africa and Abova water.

ALSO READ:

Items donated included bags of rice, boxes of oil, spices and indomie, bottles of water, toiletries, provisions and soft drinks.