A 10-year-old boy, Kofi Antwi, has died after he drowned in a swimming pool at Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

The incident occurred on New Year’s day when the boy together with his family went to Oyibo hotel for a pool party.

The Goaso District Police Commander, DSP Danso Abeam confirmed the incident to Adom News’ reporter, Sammy Asare.

He said grandfather of the deceased aged 80 came to file a complaint at the station after the sad incident.

But when he was rescued rushed to the Goaso Government Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

DSP Abeam indicated that, they have taken the statement of the hotel manager to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, the body has since been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.