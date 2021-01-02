Famous Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has bared it all in a latest 18-rated photo to mark the New Year.

The raunchy photos she took captured her hair covering only her cleavages.

Uche, who described herself as a goddess, says she has all it takes to rewrite her story as 2021 has given her the opportunity.

Uche Ogbodo

She described herself as fierce, simple, crazy, smart and strong woman who has seen it all in life.

For persons who will be quick to criticise her lifestyle, the actress rather asked them to pray for her.

“Pray for me, I need my strength, your strength, and divine strength; Becos this woman right here has seen the good, the bad and the ugly….but i survived” Uche Ogbodo stated.