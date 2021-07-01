The police in Ogun state, Nigeria, have arrested a 25-year-old man, Adetoro Kazeem, for blackmail and extortion.

Mr Kazeem was arrested following a complaint by one Gloria Ogunnupebi, who reportedly received messages from a foreign number via a voice note on WhatsApp.

According to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Madam Ogunnupebi reported that in the month of May 2021, she received the first call demanding for money for her nudes to be deleted.

Though she was oblivious of how the said nude landed on the phone of the blackmailer, she is said to have transferred a sum of N200,000 naira.

‘She stated further that to prevent the caller from exposing her to moral and public ridicule, she sent the said amount to him, with the hope that everything is over. But surprisingly, the person continued demanding for money from her every two weeks, and that he has extorted her up to the tune of seven million, three hundred and sixty three thousand, nine hundred naira.

She explained further that she decided to report when she got tired of the continuous extortion and started contemplating suicide.

Upon the report, the DPO Obalende Division, SP Salami Murphy, mobilised his crack detectives to go after the suspect.

The detectives embarked on intelligence and technical base investigation, and they successfully traced the suspect to his hideout in Ibadan Oyo state, where he was apprehended.

On interrogation, the suspect, who confessed to the commission of the crime, informed the investigators that he has many OPAY accounts with different names through which he used to receive money from his victims, the statement in part read.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who commended the detectives for a job well done, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view to charge him to court as soon as possible.