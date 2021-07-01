Two Junior High School (JHS) pupils of Rev Cobbah Yalley Junior High School at Newsite, a suburb in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region are in the grips of the police for assaulting their headmistress.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, Kojo Acquah, investigations suggested their action followed the headmistress’ refusal of a love proposal from one of the pupils.

Mr Acquah disclosed this during the assembly’s second ordinary meeting of the second session.

ALSO READ:

He added that the said pupils are currently assisting the police in their investigation but was quick to add that the initial report suggested the two were under the influence of illicit drugs.

He has since appealed to parents and guardians to be more responsible as he expresses worry over the increasing rate of drug peddling and its usage among school-going children and the youth in the municipality.