The money meant for transportation as part of relocation plans has finally hit the hands of traders at Agbogbloshie to convey their wares.

The traders, effective today, July 1, 2021, are expected to operate at Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

In view of this, the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, on Monday presented the traders with GHS 500,000.00 for transportation.



Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma Central, Mariama Karley Amui, who disbursed the cash on behalf of the government, thanked the traders for their cooperation.

The money was shared among 10 groups of traders at the market, namely; Onion Sellers, Recyclers, Scrap Dealers, smoked meat sellers, livestock sellers and mechanics among others.



The trade unions received amount ranging from GHS 300,000 to GHS 5,000.

Madam Amui further charged the leaders of the various trade unions to ensure that all members get what is due them to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Meanwhile, the leaders, on behalf of the traders, expressed their profound gratitude to the government for the immense support.

To them, they are still in a state of shock and cannot believe their ears and eyes as

they never thought the money promised them was going to get to their hands.