Despite initial resistance, onion bulk breakers at Agbogbloshie in Accra have begun removing their structures from the business hub.

In less than 24 hours, they are expected to cart their goods to beat the 1st July deadline relocation to Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Adom News‘ Kwadwo Mensah Aborampa, during a visit to the hub on Wednesday, witnessed various artisans, including carpenters and electricians, dismantling structures while others salvaged what was possible.

Hundreds of traders and vehicles were on standby to convey the wares to the new location.

Over 5,000 onion sellers are expected to leave Agbogbloshie to pave way for reconstruction of the area.

Meanwhile, the government, through the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, earlier offered GHS 500,000 to the traders for transportation.

The onion sellers are to receive GHS 300,000 with GHS 200,000 to be shared among other traders.

But Mr Quartey, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, said an additional GHS 50,000 has been given to the traders.

