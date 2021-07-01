The Minority in Parliament has rejected President Nana Akufo-Addo’s order for Public inquiry into the Ejura killings.

According to them, the President must accept responsibility for the incident for reducing the country into what they described as a lawless state.

The President has instructed the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to conduct a public inquiry into a shooting incident that led to the death of two persons and others injured.

Mr Dery is expected to submit a full report and recommendations not later than July 9, 2021.

However, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said the directive was not good enough.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament said they expect nothing short of a full-scale probe under the auspices of a Commission of Inquiry within the framework of Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution.

“The President’s instruction is for a ministerial inquiry- we reject it. That is not good enough. We want a commission of inquiry within the meaning of Article 278 of the constitution.

“The President must appoint a sole commissioner or two or more persons to support a commissioner, just like the Ayawaso West Wugoun by-election violence commission of inquiry,” he demanded.

