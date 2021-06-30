President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to undertake Public Inquiry into deaths at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The Commission is expected to provide a detailed report with recommendations for appropriate actions not later than July 9, 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

The President, among other things, has condemned circumstances that led to the death of Ibrahim Kaaka, Murtala Mohammed and Abdul Nassir Yussif.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, he also wished the injured speedy recovery.

A shooting incident on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, claimed the lives of two persons with four severely injured.

This was during a clash between the irate youth of the town and military personnel during a protest in the town.

The military personnel, who were deployed to the town to ensure calm, fired directly into the crowd who wielded placards on the street.

Read the full statement below: