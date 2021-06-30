The Medical Supritendent for the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr Mensa Manye, has disclosed that two out of the four individuals, who sustained gunshot injuries in the clash between Military personnel and the youth in the area, have been discharged.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews’ Erastus Asare Donkor, the Physician said the two did not sustain severe injuries, thus, can be managed without being hospitalised.

He, however, indicated that the other two have been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further treatment.

He stated that although the injuries sustained by the two are severe, their conditions are stable.

Explaining further, he said: “I realised that [for] the 19-year-old boy, the injury he had at the back of his waist caused an opening in front of the abdomen and he was bleeding profusely, so I suspected an internal organ injury. So even though he was stable, I deemed it necessary to refer him to Komfo Anokye for further investigation and management.”

Dr Manye further indicated that the other victim had multiple fractures in the right thigh bone.

An injury, he said, requires the attention of an orthopedic surgeon.

But since his facility does not have doctors who specialise in the musculoskeletal system, referring the case to KATH became the best option.

“We have limitations, we have our threshold. Where it got to, I had to refer it to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for investigation and management. They will also do their necessary operation there. So, that is where we are now,” he said.

On Tuesday, two persons were shot dead, while four others sustained gun injuries when some protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase clashed with Military and Police personnel.

Since the death of the 40-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka, the youth say they are willing to sacrifice their lives to get justice for him.

The youth stormed the Police station to inquire about the extent of investigation into the murder of their colleague. They stressed that they want the Police to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Although the Police told them that two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime, the agitated protesters said it was just a façade.

Pressing home their demand for justice, the youth hit the streets and were met by the Military and Police personnel.

Four soldiers were seen moving in a horizontal line with a police water cannon charging on the protesters.

Initially, the Military started shooting into the sky but at some point, when the protesters charged, they started shooting into the crowd resulting in some casualties.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it has initiated an investigation into the protest at Ejura.