Residents of Weija Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region, who have been victims of perennial flooding, are appealing to the government to construct a storm drain as the rains set in.

Hundreds of locals are either displaced or lose property running into millions of cedis to floods every year.

The latest incident happened weeks ago forcing some of the residents to flee their homes.

Assembly woman for New Weija East, Grace Ntiamoah, who disclosed this on Bayi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said the situation is giving her “sleepless nights”.

“Over a hundred homes were submerged in water two weeks ago and their burden is on me. I have lost hope,” she bemoaned.

The New Weija East Assembly woman noted that the Weija Gbawe Residents Association had written to the Ga South Municipal Assembly over the issue but nothing has been done.

Madam Ntiamoah said she was aware the government had awarded contract for the construction of the storm drain, but the contractor is yet to move to site.

She appealed to government to do the needful to bring some respite to residents.