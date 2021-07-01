Four suspected kidnappers have reportedly been killed by irate youth at Busunu in the West Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

This was during a clash with the suspects in a bush after the youth went to search for a little girl they kidnapped.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Owusu Agyekum, who confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Rebecca Nantoma, said the suspects engaged the youth in a gun battle.

“At about 2:00pm on Wednesday, the Yagbonwura’s chief linguist together with one Alhaji Abudu Afuli and the Busunu Fulani Chief, Alhaji Amidu Braimah came to lodge a complaint that four-year-old Osumanu Seidu had been kidnapped,” he narrated.

This, he said, caused the police to deploy a search party team led by Adamu Amadu, who run into a group of kidnappers in the bush.

“The kidnappers started shooting at them and they also shot back killing four of them. On receipt of the report, the Deputy Regional Police Commander; DCOP/Mr Ebenezer Larbi, the Regional Crime Officer and other policemen proceeded to the Scene of Crime in the bush, a distance of about four miles away from the Busunu township,” he added.

The police, upon arrival, retrieved the bodies of four male adults believed to be of Fulani extracts, lying in a pool of blood.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 34, were found dead in prone and others in supine positions with multiple gunshot wounds.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, one Adamu Amadu, who sustained gunshot wounds on the left arm, was rushed to the Busunu Health Center where he was treated and discharged.

A pair of white – blue rubber shoe, a pair of sandals and a pair of comboo, and four empty BB cartridges were found at the crime scene, and same retained for investigations.

The bodies of the four, yet to be identified, have been conveyed and deposited at the West Gonja District Hospital morgue for preservation.

Listen to the police PRO in the audio attached above: