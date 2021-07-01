Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura-Sekyedumase is demanding compensation for victims killed and injured during a riot between the youth of the town and security personnel.

Mohammed Bawa Braimah said the deceased and those injured before the incident were breadwinners of their families.

“I want government to pay compensation to the families of those dead and those at the hospital. They deserve support,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday.

Two of the victims were killed by security operatives who shot into the crowd to quell a demonstration over the death of social media activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed who had been mobbed days earlier over his activism work.

Four people sustained various degrees of injuries while seeking justice for the deceased #FixTheCountry campaigner, Kaaka, who died on Monday, June 28, after a mob attack.

The action taken by the security has been condemned with many demanding the soldiers involved be punished.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered a Public Inquiry into the matter to bring those found culpable to book.

But the Ejura-Sekyedumase MP said the Public Inquiry is not enough to bring justice to the families who have lost their kinsmen.

Rather, he preferred a full-scale probe as enshrined in Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution.

He also urged the police to hasten their investigations to ensure that perpetrators involved are brought to justice.