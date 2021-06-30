There was uneasy calm at Ejura Sekyedumase as the youth in the community continue to demand justice following the death of two protesters.

Earlier, the demonstrating youth had stormed the Police station to inquire about the extent of investigations regarding the murder of a social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

Although the Police told them two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime, the agitated protesters said it was just a façade.

The youth, therefore, hit the streets to continue their demonstration until they were met by armed military and police personnel.

In a video sighted by JoyNews, four soldiers were seen moving in a horizontal line with a police water cannon charging at the protesters.

Initially, the military personnel shot into the sky. But at some point, when the protesters charged, the military personnel started shooting into the crowd.

Two persons were hit and the crowd scattered, with some of the protesters running to seek shelter in nearby houses.

The first victim, Abdul Nasir Yussif, aged 25 was shot in the left shoulder and chest.

He is said to have had internal bleeding in the chest and died before arriving at the hospital.

He was a farmer and a travelling agent.

The second victim, Muntala Mohammed, aged 26 was shot in the back through to the chest.

He arrived at the Ejura Hospital with a severe chest injury and internal bleeding.

He was resuscitated and transfused (with blood) but still passed away 10 minutes after arrival.

He is said to be a motor dealer.

Both bodies have been buried at the Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura.

According to available information, the first person sustained severe injuries on the thigh – the femur bone got completely fractured.

According to sources, he had multiple deep laceration on the thigh with bleeding into the thigh muscles. He was given blood on arrival.

The second person had an injury on the right abdomen which affected the right hip bone. He was also given blood before going unconscious.

The third and fourth persons both sustained injuries on the thigh and are said to be stable.