Family members of the two protesters who were killed during the clash with military personnel, Tuesday have appealed to the government to give them justice.

According to them, there will no peace if the military men who killed their kinsmen are not punished.

Abdul-Nasir Yussif, 26, and Muntala Mohammed, 25, were shot dead when the youth of Ejura Sekyedumase clashed with Military and Police personnel on Tuesday morning.

This happened after the burial of 40-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Kaaka.

In a quest to avenge the death of Kaaka, the youth of the community hit the streets to protest but were met by Military and Police personnel leading to the unfortunate deaths of the two and four injured.

Father of master Mohammed on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Wednesday, said the death of his son is a big blow to him.

Alhaji Mansuru Zakaria said he had seen a video of a soldier firing live bullet into the protesting crowd which hit his son.

He explained that, his son was not part of the rampaging youth but was going to buy food when the incident happened.

“I have seen a video of a soldier shooting at my son. He was not part of the youth. My son is very calm,” he bemoaned.

Alhaji Zakaria expressed disappointment at the turn of events and appealed for justice for his son.

