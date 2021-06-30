Ex-President John Mahama has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to take immediate steps to de-escalate the riots at Ejura Sekyeredumase.

Mr Mahama has also called for a thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist, Kaaka Macho and the shooting that led to the death of two others.

“I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.

“I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist,” Mr Mahama said in a statement.

His comment comes on the back of a shooting incident which claimed the lives of two persons with four severely injured and on admission at the Ejura Government Hospital.

This follows a clash between the irate youth of the town and military personnel during a protest in the town.

The military, who were deployed to the town to ensure calm, fired directly into the crowd who wielded placards on the street.

Extending prayers and condolences to the affected families, he also called for a probe into the security rules of engagement.