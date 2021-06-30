Ghanaian Hiplife superstar, Okyeame Kwame, has described as needless the marginalisation, disrespect and discrimination against Persons with Disability (PWDs) since everyone is a potential person with disability.

According to him, in spite of his fine appearance and unmatched singing talent, he himself is a half disabled suffering from fractional visual impairment.

“At the age of 30 years I started having difficulty with my vision….and therefore cannot see properly without wearing my lenses…. that’s why people sometimes tease me that even inside the gym I still wear my lenses,” he said.

Speaking as one of the Ambassadors for the upcoming Ability Fair being organised by the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation to showcase the talents, abilities and artifacts of persons with disability, Okyeame Kwame expressed utmost disappointment about the level of disrespect, marginalisation, abuse and intimidation against the persons with disability by society.

He expressed the need for all Ghanaians, especially those in decision-making positions to emulate the shining example of Dr Otiko Afisah Djaba and prioritise the interest, welfare and development of persons with disability to enable them realise their hidden potentials.

The popular TV presenter and movie superstar, Nana Ama McBrown, who is also an Ambassador for the Ability Fair corroborated that disability is no respecter of any person and could victimise anyone through accidents, sicknesses and diseases such as stroke and diabetes among others.

Nana Ama McBrown, who was involved in a fatal accident and nearly lost her life, said that even after several years of the incident, she still had metallic implant in one of her arms.

Applauding the leader of the Foundation, Dr Djaba for the Ability Fair initiative, she encouraged society and individuals to show more love, care and support persons with disability in order to build their confidence.

Actress McBrown called on the corporate organisations to consider employing qualified persons with disability since they also deserve better.

The first-ever Ability Fair, which is being organised by the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation in partnership with UNFPA, is scheduled for 30th and 31st July 2021 and will be held at the forecourt of the Mikaddo Pharmacy, formerly Kama Conference Centre, Osu, Accra between 9:am and 4:pm each day.

It is under the theme: ‘Creating Opportunities for Persons With Disability.’