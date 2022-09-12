The family of a 50-year-old Person with Disability, whose charred body was found in his residence at Angormanya Ablotsi in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, suspects foul play.

They demand that the Odumase Police Command investigates the incident and

deal with perpetrators.

On Sunday, September 11, the family of the deceased woke up only to see the burnt body with blood oozing from his head while lying on a piece of cloth on the floor at his residence at Agormanya Ablotsi.

He had been living alone for the last four years in a pavilion-like structure with no doors, on a family land site distant from the family house.

He left the family house to the undeveloped area due to the lack of accessible washroom in the family house.

The intention of the family to build a new house for him has been cut short as moulded blocks and cement lay close to where his body was found.

The incident shocked residents of the area.

The Assemblyman for the Yohe electoral area, Joseph Kwame Anyeenorgu, who was informed by the family, reported to the Odumase command who picked the body at the scene.

The family alleged that some persons may have attacked him.

Ofoe Armah Sakyi speaks for the family: “I was called by his brother that they woke up at 4:00 am and found the body in this state, we are very sad, he has been living here for some time now. We suspect some bad people killed him for reasons best known to them.”

The body has been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital as the Odumase Police commence investigations.