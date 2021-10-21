The identity, personal details of charred body discovered by residents of Fiifi, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano, on October 18, have emerged.

The victim has been uncovered as 39-year-old Francis Dawson, a resident of Kasoa, a few miles from Nyanyano.

He was a light-skinned man who was residing with his wedded wife and children.

Speaking on events leading to his discovery, his wife, Grace Dawson, told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that on the night of his death, four men in police uniform stormed their home.

At about 3:00 am, they marched him out, claiming to have arrested him and were transporting him to the Nyanyano Police station.

His wife said he complied as a complaint had been lodged against him over issues with one of his clients.

Grace Dawson said by morning when she had not seen her husband, she went to the Gomoa station, but she was informed that there was no such arrest.

She was advised to scout through stations in neigbouring Nyanyano towns, and it was there her husband’s remains were identified.

Nothing was heard from him until his charred body was discovered the next day in a walkway at Gomoa Nyanyano.

She is, thus, calling for the swift arrest of the perpetrators and closure to the unfortunate matter.

He was found lying in a prone position with car tyres all over him from top to toe.

He was badly burnt; a peach t-shirt he was wearing was the only item that was obvious on him.