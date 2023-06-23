A man, believed to be in his late 30s, has been found hanging dead in an uncompleted building at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Residents who are in shock said they believe the deceased who is yet to be identified was killed by unknown assailants.

During an inspection of his body, sand was found on his head with some markings in the form of bites on his shoulder and other parts.

Assembly Member for the area, Joshua Mbreye, in an interview with Adom News bemoaned the high spate of murder incidents.

Mr Mbreye has called on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

