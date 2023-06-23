Star Oil has commiserated with the family of a policeman who was killed in a fatal robbery incident at its Ablekuma Fanmilk branch.

The attack occurred when a bullion van the policeman was escorting made a stop at the fuel station on Thursday.

It was during this moment that the assailants attacked the vehicle and shot him to death.

In a statement, the company gave an account of the unfortunate incident.

“Star Oil is deeply saddened to announce an armed robbery attack at our Ablekuma Fanmilk station on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM. The robbers attacked the van a few minutes after it arrived for cash collection at the station,” the statement read in part.

Star Oil has said it will provide further details on the incident after subsequent consultations with the Ghana Police.

Meanwhile, the company has admonished the general public to exercise caution in publishing unverified accounts of the incident.

Below is the full statement:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Armed Robbery attack on a Bullion Van at Star Oil Ablekuma Fanmilk Station

Accra, Ghana – June 22, 2023 – Star Oil is deeply saddened to announce an armed robbery attack at our Ablekuma Fanmilk station on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM. The robbers attacked the van a few minutes after it arrived for cash collection at the station.

We wish to assure all our customers and the general public that as a responsible organisation we have adequate security systems at our stations to aid police investigations.

We also use this opportunity to admonish the general public to exercise caution in publishing unverified accounts of the incident.

We will provide further details on this incident after subsequent consultations with the Ghana Police.

We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased police officer and the Ghana Police Service.