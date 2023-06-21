Nana Dede Klottey, the Suhum-Nifa Ankobiahemaa, has opened up about the heartbreaking decision to turn her own son over to the police after he confessed to killing his girlfriend.

Speaking in an interview following the trial at the Koforidua High Court, Nana Dede shared the sequence of events that led to her son’s arrest.

“It was a devastating moment when my son called me to inform me about what had happened between him and Abena,” Nana Dede recounted. “Despite the fact that they were in a turbulent relationship, I couldn’t comprehend how things escalated to such a tragic end.”

Rather than advising her son to flee, Nana Dede chose a path of peace and urged him to return home, where she planned to confront the situation head-on.

Leaving Accra and making her way back to Koforidua, she personally accompanied her son to the police station, determined to uphold justice.

“As a mother, I couldn’t ignore the gravity of the situation. If this had happened to me, I wouldn’t want anyone to shield the culprit,” she emphasized. “Kwabena and Abena were lovers with a history of arguments and reconciliations. Whenever they quarreled, it was as if outsiders had no place in their conflicts. I consider both of them as my children.”

Nana Dede also shared that Abena had often approached her to express concerns about her son’s behaviour during their disagreements.

Reflecting on the tragic turn of events, she expressed her grief and appealed to a higher power for mercy and understanding.

“Only God knows how and why this happened. Abena was someone’s daughter, a human being, and I couldn’t shield my son from the consequences of his actions,” Nana Dede revealed, her voice filled with sorrow.

“This is my stance. I yearn for both families to find unity in this tragedy, so that we can find solace for Abena’s soul.”

