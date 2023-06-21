Residents of Anumso, a farming community in the Bosome Freho district of Ashanti Region, have cried out for a bridge over the River Anum.

According to them, passing through the river to access farms and school has become a risky venture since the bridge collapsed.

Speaking to Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, the community members said one person lost his life last week while crossing the river.

“When it floods, we relinquish farming, and our kids also skip school for one month,” they lamented.

Unit committee member, Issaka Akwanserem, said he has informed the Assembly of the challenge but help is yet to come their way.

He says the government needs to act fast to save lives and protect their livelihoods.

But Presiding Member for Bosome Freho district, Kwaku Frimpong, said the community has not fully engaged the Assembly.

He promised to draw the attention of the district engineer to look into the matter.

“Our attention has now been drawn to it, and I will ask the engineer to go to the site for preparation,” he assured.