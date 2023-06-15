Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has revealed that the technical team is monitoring all players who are eligible to play for Ghana.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Eddie Nketiah among other players are still eligible to play for the West African country.

Per reports, the FA is interested in bringing many more of such players on board, with names like Grejohn Kyei, and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium, Chris Hughton said they are actively keeping tabs on these players and expressed his interest in maintaining a balance within the squad.

“What I can tell you is that we are monitoring all of these players. Actually, what I did say about consistency is not so important for me to have the same squad for every camp. What I did say is that it’s important for me to have the balance,” he stated

Hughton acknowledged that some of these players are still contemplating their options before deciding to commit to playing for the Black Stars.

He recognized the challenge of frequently changing the lineup, as there are players with alternative choices who have yet to finalize their decisions.

“What is difficult for me to do is that I can’t change five or six players every camp because there are other players with other options who decided that they have other options to play for the Black Stars,” Chris Hughton added.

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Ransford Yeboah-Kornigsdoffer, and Denis Odoi among others recently switched nationality to play for the Black Stars.

Despite the potential changes in the squad, the coach remains open to giving opportunities to those who choose to represent Ghana.

Meanwhile, having trained for the past three days, the Black Stars are expected to leave the shores of the country later today for Madagascar for their matchday five games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Sunday.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.

