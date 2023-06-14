Chris Hughton says no one has a permanent spot in the Black Stars’ starting lineup following comments some players cannot be dropped.

The senior national team is preparing for their matchday five games against Madagascar this weekend.

The team opened camp on Monday and will continue their preparations later today at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the 64-year-old, everyone called up to the national team is capable of starting for the team with no one being a ‘standout.’

“There is no absolute standout first XI,” he told the media after the team’s training session.

“Whatever the squad is, whether 23, 24 or 25, players are all pushing to want to start.

“For expectation as a coach, you always have to give your players all of the information and when we do our homework and when we watch our opponent, there isn’t one that we think we are going win this game easy.”

Meanwhile, Gideon Mensah has been ruled out of the fixture against Madagascar due to an injury.

The Black Stars are expected to leave the shores of the country on Thursday, June 15 for the game that is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, June 18 at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.

