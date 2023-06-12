Chris Hughton says he has been impressed with the quality of players in the local league, insisting he will continue to pay attention to the topflight.

The former Premier League manager has been at several Premier League grounds to monitor players as he hopes to build a formidable side.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the Black Stars coach assured that he is determined to continue monitoring players to select the ones that can play for the Black Stars.

“It is my role to access and find out those who can have the opportunity. That opportunity might come because it’s a starting opportunity or maybe that opportunity will come because somebody who is starting is not available,” the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager said.

He continued, “I will continue to pay attention to the league here and yes there are quality players here. This is for sure.”

Coach Chris Hughton will on Monday, June 12, start training with the Black Stars as part of preparations for the clash against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The game is scheduled to be played on June 18.

Hughton signed a 21-month deal as Black Stars coach, replacing Otto Addo.