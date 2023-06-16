Joselu scored a late winner as Spain beat Italy to set up a Nations League final against Croatia on Sunday.

Yeremy Pino won the ball off Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci outside his own box before firing in Spain’s opener in Enschede, Netherlands.

Ciro Immobile equalised for Italy with a penalty after Spain debutant Robin le Normand handled in the box.

Substitute Joselu pounced from close range after Rodri’s deflected shot to send Spain to the Rotterdam final.

“Now the most important thing is that we win this trophy,” said midfielder Rodri, who played a full 90 minutes five days after scoring the winner for Manchester City in the Champions League final.

“It’s been a long time without a trophy so that’s the opportunity we have on Sunday night.”

Spain’s last major trophy was the 2012 European Championship.

La Roja, who lost the 2021 Nations League final to France, face a Croatia side bidding to win their country’s first international trophy.

Meanwhile, Italy must face the Netherlands in the Nations League third-placed play-off earlier on Sunday.