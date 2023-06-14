Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has noted that he is bent on getting good results for the national team.

The 64-year-old is currently preparing the team for their matchday five games against Madagascar this weekend.

The Black Stars trained on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium with the preparations expected to continue later today.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, the former Premier League manager stressed, “For me, the most important thing is getting results. This is the most important thing so I continually have to judge the level of the squad and from my experience and knowledge on the local teams and improve in that and there will be that balance.

“If there is an area where we have a plan I will talk with my assistants to know the best players and the best replacements we have.”

He further disclosed that the spirit in the camp is high ahead of the Madagascar game as players target a win.

“Generally the morale is very good. The concentration is the football match and that is winning a football match,” Chris Hughton said.

The Black Stars are expected to leave the shore of the country on Friday, June 16 for the game that is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, June 18 at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.

