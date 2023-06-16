Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC) has reacted to the famous slogan ‘Aduru Wo So’ meaning ‘it’s his turn’ in Twi adopted by flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

Nana Akomea said is it factually incorrect for the former Minister for Trade and Industry to use the phrase because the position is no one’s entitlement.

Rather, what he expected from supporters of the presidential hopeful is for them to focus on his competences and vision should he emerge flagbearer of NPP.

Mr Kyerematen’s campaign team is relying heavily on the ‘Aduru Wo So’ mantra to win the NPP presidential primary.

They argue that when he had the chance to win the internal elections, he stepped down for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, therefore, after his tenure in office, Alan should be the obvious choice.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Akomea said claims by Alan’s campaign team are far away from facts.

He alleged that, in 2012 when Mr Kyerematen was asked to stepdown for then aspirant, Nana Akufo-Addo “he said delegates were going to vote for a President not a chief.”

This position taken by him [Alan], Mr Akomea said, now defeats the ‘Aduru Wo So’ mantra.

He added that if the Alan’s campaign team’s ‘Aduru Wo So’ argument is anything to do by, then the one entitled is Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku who has been contesting the flagbearership elections since 1998.

Listen to Nana Akomea in the attached audio above: