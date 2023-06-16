AH hotel and conference has recently accomplished another feat by upgrading to a 3 Star hotel as of May 2023.

The hotel originally received a license from the Ghana Tourism Authority as a provider of hospitality services in the 2 star category, but now has a license to operate as a three-star hotel.

In a statement, signed by its General Secretary, Joseph Nartey, the company described itself as fully Ghanaian owned.

AH Hotel and Conference is a limited Liability company that is fully owned by Ghanaian.

It was established in 2017 and is a part of the JOSPONG Group of Companies. It is located in the peaceful East Legon enclave.

It has 75 incredibly clean and spacious guest rooms that are all pampered with state-of-the-art equipment, including air conditioners, 40” LED Smart TVs with satellite channels, newspaper stands, high-speed WI-FI, same-day laundry service, and round-the-clock room service. Banquet services, a multi-cuisine family restaurant, an Olympic-size pool, a cutting-edge gym, an international bar with a good variety, and a total of 1,050 square meters of conference rooms and facilities are all provided by the hotel.

The AH Hotel and Conference is one of the best locations for local and international conferences, from small get-togethers to significant conventions. Our cutting-edge conference facilities will impress with two unique language translation systems outfitted with the best audibility technology and capable of handling up to four languages simultaneously.

The primary business goal is to maximize Conferencing and leisure time. Customers can come in to relax, use the gym or pool, and unwind at one of our spacious bars while hosting guests or just enjoying a drink.

The only hotel that offers a king size bed in a standard room. It has one of the biggest lobbies among the 3-star hotels category in the country.

As a result, despite only receiving a three-star rating, we distinguish ourselves from our competitors. We provide service that is comparable to that of four- to five-star hotels.

We are a business-minded hotel that, although being situated in a residential neighborhood, has been successful in luring clients from the city’s financial sector thanks to the superior services we offer in contrast to other hotels of the same grade.

The selection of food and beverage which includes regional, international, and continental cuisine are all available at AH. From cold appetizers to hot cuisines, including vegan options, we offer it all, starting with breakfast. When it comes to lunch, there are many different categories, from the cold and hot portions to the neighborhood corner, occasionally, there is Italian cuisine and food from other nations.

We eat desserts after that. Dinner follows in similar fashion every night. The largest Afrocentric brunch we have ever seen is held on Sundays in Accra at AH hotel.

Our bar, which is of international standard, accepts any drink order. There are numerous international beverages available. We also provide specialty cocktails. We provide fresh juices, healthy options.

At AH Hotel, we take extraordinary care of our guests. We make sure that our customers get the greatest services available. We offer exclusive bargains each month, and June is no exception. For instance, we are giving weekend guests 15% off the regular price for a standard room.

We have amazing packages for government agencies and NGOs. We implore you to use the services of AH Hotel, it is a wonderful experience.

JOSEPH NARTEY

(General Manager)