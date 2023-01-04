Persons living with disabilities in the Kwahu East district of the eastern region are suggesting to the government to credit their individual accounts directly in the disbursement of the Disability Fund.

According to them, channeling it through the district assemblies deepens corruption suspicions and the alleged mismanagement of the fund.

There have been concerns over the management and disbursement of the disability fund over the years.

While the persons living with disabilities accuse the assemblies of failing to comply with the guidelines of the disbursement of the fund, the assemblies blame it on the delay of the release of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

In order to curb the contention, however, the chairman of the persons living with disabilities in the district, Kingsley Boateng, is appealing to the government to allow them to open individual accounts so they could be credited from the source.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a programme to support over five hundred widows and persons living with disabilities with cash and other items at Kwahu-Nkwatia.

“In my opinion, I would suggest that government will let us open our own accounts so that the money will be credited from the source. It will help our members to make judicious use of money. When it happens like that, I believe it will clear the doubts about which amount was paid and all that,” he said.

The program to support the vulnerable has become an annual event solely sponsored by the Kwahu-Nkwatia Nkosuohene, Nana Owiredu Wadie 1.

Speaking to the media, Nana Wadie entreated the people to promote love and unity among themselves even as they rally behind him in his development agenda for the area.

“It is only nice to support our mothers and fathers on occasions like these. Though it may not be enough it will go a long way to support families and individuals. For now, you should all support me to bring more development to Nkwatia. We need unity and love,” he said.

For his part the Kyidomhene of the area, Nana Opoku Amankwah 11 appreciated the effort to develop the area. He commended the development chief for supporting the vulnerable.