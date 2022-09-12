Adom FM/Adom TV’s Akumaa Mama Zimbi was on Friday, September 9, 2022, honoured with the Woman of Excellence award.

This was at the second edition of the Outstanding Achievers and Excellence Awards Africa held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly auditorium.

The award scheme seeks to recognise and reward personalities for their outstanding and exceptional commitment to a global goal.

In view of this, the celebrated media personality was honoured for hardworking and dedication to promoting change in society, especially among women.