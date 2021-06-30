Sahada Hudu, wife of murdered social media activist at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, has said her husband died a hero.

According to her, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died fighting for the interest of the town of his birth.

The wife, who has five children with Kaaka, made the comment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Wednesday.

Though she tried to convince him to stop posting videos and photos on the insanitary conditions at Ejura on social media, her joy is that Kaaka died a freedom fighter.

“Kaaka told me about the threats he received from people and myself and his mother tried to convince him to stop. But he explained things to me and I supported him so I know he is at a better place,” a sorrowful Sahada said.

She, however, appealed to the government to expedite action in dealing with the suspects who beat her husband to death.