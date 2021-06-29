Some angry residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region are demanding justice following the sudden demise of social media activist, Kaaka Anyass Mohammed Ibrahim.

The 40-year-old was attacked by two assailants yet to be arrested by the police. He was repeatedly struck in the head with objects until he lost consciousness.

The activist, who suffered a head injury in the attack on Saturday dawn, died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Monday.

Irate residents, peeved about his death, hit the streets of Ejura in protest of his unfortunate death.

Clad in red head and armbands amidst the chanting of war songs, the distraught residents also held placards with various inscriptions to seek justice for their fellow resident.

Leader of the Concerned Youth of Ejura, Mustapha Suleman, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday said they have lost a gem.

According to him, the late activist had been using social media to highlight challenges within Ejura, particularly abandoned government projects, hence his death is a big blow.

“He was part of FixTheCountry and very active on social media. He normally posts photos of government abandoned projects in Ejura on Facebook,” he added.

He said though the police have assured them of justice, they will not rest until justice is served.

Play attached audio for more: