Denise Acquah, the wife of Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, recently celebrated her birthday. She turned 30 years old on June 24, 2021.

To mark her milestone, she had a simple birthday celebration with her family at home.

In photos shared on social media, she is seen dressed in white while standing beside her husband who was dressed in black.

Other family members and children, including their daughter and son, stood with them. A table was set before them with a cake on it.

Jordan Ayew’s wife, Denise Acquah, celebrates 30th birthday Photo source: @ghsplashnews

In the second slide, she stood alone with the cake before her while having the number 30 behind her.

The last photo had the celebrant hold 30 balloons while standing by the cake with her son.

The beautiful wife looked very excited and seemed to have enjoyed her birthday though it was a simple celebration.

Below are the photos: