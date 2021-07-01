An inferno has ravaged parts of the Zenith University College near the Accra International Trade Fair Centre, La, destroying several property.

Reports indicate the fire occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Two offices, one store and two recreational centres were completely destroyed by the fire.

The timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the fire from wreaking further havoc as they worked tirelessly for about three hours to douse the fire.

About five fire tenders were said to have been mobilised from the Trade Fair site, one from the Fire Service Headquarters and another from the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, the outfit has commenced investigations to unravel the cause of the fire.