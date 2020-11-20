Three people were injured after fire engulfed parts of the Albert Bosomtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour in Sekondi on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the fire, which started around 6:pm on Thursday, November 19, destroyed several fishing gears at the fishing bay.

Mayor of Sekondi Takoradi, Alhaji Mumin Musah, on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, averred all three persons were admitted to the hospital and were receiving medical treatment.

Officially, no cause for the fire outbreak has been identified, but Alhaji Musah suspects the fire might have started from where the fishermen keep their premix fuel.

He has promised to visit the fishing harbour to get the full import of how the fire started.

Several fishing gears, including outboard motors, premix fuel, petty shops and some personal belongings of the fishermen were all burnt in the fire outbreak.