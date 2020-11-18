President Nana Akufo-Addo has visited the Odawna market to solidarise with the traders who lost their wares and stalls in the fire outbreak early Wednesday morning.

According to him, through the NBSSI, support is going to be provided to the over 3,000 persons affected by the fire, within two weeks.

“I also indicated that government will undertake the re-wiring of all markets in Greater Accra to forestall such tragic occurrences in the future,” he said on his Facebook page.

The Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra was gutted by fire at around 1:am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were on the scene fighting the inferno and protecting lives and property.

The cause of the fire is unknown.