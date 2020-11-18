About 50 percent of contributors under the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Scheme currently contribute on salaries less than GH₵1,100 a month.

This, according to the Director–General of the Trust, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, has contributed to low pension benefits since the computation is done on basic salaries of workers, excluding allowances.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Wednesday, he noted that about 35 percent of SSNIT contributors contribute on salaries of GH¢700 or less while 5 percent of contributors pay contributions on salaries of GH¢5,000 or more.

It is 13.5 percent of these salaries that is paid to SSNIT out of which the Trust remits 2.5 percent to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), leaving only 11 percent to fund pension payment when one retires.

He indicated that the pension workers receive on retirement is simply a reflection of the salaries on which contributions were paid.

He urged employees to negotiate for better basic salaries or consolidated emoluments.

“The solution is that employees must bargain well for their basic salaries and ensure their employers pay their contributions”.

“Labour and employers must start having conversations about their SSNIT contribution for a secure future,” he added.

DrOfori-Tenkorang maintained that Ghanaian workers are better off under SSNIT than any other pension scheme.

