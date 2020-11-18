Celebrated gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, has narrated how her husband of 11 years had second thoughts about their marriage due to her educational background.

The musician revealed financial constraints forced her to quit school after Junior High level, and thus her husband met her when she was a “villager”.

Despite her low educational qualification, she believes her husband settled for her because the grace of God had made them knowledgeable.

“When I met my husband Mr Enoch Asiedu, he told me he really had interest but my inability to speak, read or write English was a problem,” she said.

She made the revelation on Adom TV’s ‘Mahyeasea’ when host Afia Amankwa Tamakloe asked if she would love to further her education at her current age, of which she was positive.

That notwithstanding, touring some English-speaking countries have improved her spoken English, to the standard where she claims she can ‘slang.’

“Now if you hear Piesie speaking in English, it means things are not the same as they were,” she noted.