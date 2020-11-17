A former Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Hamah, is drooling over late ex-President Rawlings‘ son, Kimathi.

Kimathi on Sunday, November 15, 2020, was spotted at a vigil organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in honour of his father.

Taking to Facebook, Madam Hamah posted the young man’s photo and asked if he was single.

According to her, the family will be delighted to have Kimathi’s kind as an in-law, adding she will even add Rawlings to her name.

However, she said she was inquiring for her beautiful little cousin whose name she didn’t even mention.

ALSO READ:

Kimathi’s photo, after popping up on social media, has caught the attention of many who could not keep calm and expressed their interest in the young man.

He is the youngest and the only son of Mr Rawlings.

Watch the photo below: